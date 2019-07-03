Newsfore Opt-In Form

Firefighters battle 8-foot-high flames after brush fire sparks in Sardine Canyon

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy of Brian Champagne

SARDINE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A brush fire sparked in Sardine Canyon Tuesday.

Officials said Box Elder dispatch received a call of a fire along the side of the road on eastbound Hwy 89/91 in Sardine Canyon.

The fire was quickly extinguished by units from Mantua and Brigham City along with State fire department, according to officials.

The fire which reportedly started in the grass had multiple ignition sites but was about 1/2 acre in size.

The flames grew to about 8 feet and officials said the highway remained open while crews extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

