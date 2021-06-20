Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Salt Lake City

SUNDAY 06/20/21 3:00 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters are investigating the scene of a fire that engulfed three sheds, Sunday.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a shed fire near the 1100 South block of Mission Road. Upon arrival, firefighters first discovered two sheds in flames, and then as crews issued an attack, another shed was discovered engulf to the west of their location.

“In total we had three sheds on fire and there are numerous power lines down,” details the Salt Lake City Fire Department Battalion chief.

Firefighters say the flames were all put out within 15 minutes.

The scene remains under investigation as crews determine the cause of the fire.

SUNDAY 06/20/21 2:30 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are rushing to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire in Salt Lake City, Sunday.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, on June 20, crews were dispatched to a structure fire located near South Mission Road.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries involved.

