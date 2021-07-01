UPDATE: One detained for questioning following ‘suspicious’ Murray apartment fire

THURSDAY 7/1/2021 8:23 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been detained for questioning following an apartment fire in Murray early Thursday morning that caused dozens of people to be evacuated.

Murray Fire tells ABC4 there are two suspects in this investigation, with one being detained.

Additional details about the suspects and the fire have not yet been released. This is the third apartment fire this week along the Wasatch Front.

Photos, seen in the slideshow below, captured by ABC4 show the charred building and collapsed roof of the Stillwater Apartment complex. Fire crews remain on scene, continuing to investigate the ‘suspicious’ blaze.

Murray’s Stillwater Apartment complex after July 1 ‘suspicious’ fire. (ABC4)

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighter injured in Murray apartment fire, 50 evacuated

THURSDAY 7/1/2021 6:05 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning as crews battled an apartment fire in Murray.

Murry Fire Department tells ABC4 the fire appeared to have started in one unit of the Stillwater Apartment complex before quickly spreading throughout the building.

While the flames are out as of 6 a.m. Thursday, the roof of the building has caved in and crews continue to battle hot spots.

A video from a resident shared with ABC4, which you can see in the video player below, shows how intense the flames were.

Residents say they heard loud popping noises before the fire started.

Officials tell ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini 50 people from 24 units had to evacuate, and the Red Cross is now on scene to provide support for those who have lost their homes.

Massive fire in Murray at the Stillwater Apartments. Started in one building quickly spread. No injuries except one fire fighter. Latest in string of house fires along the Wasatch Front. ⁦@abc4utah⁩ pic.twitter.com/b5BXPdqAl2 — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) July 1, 2021

No residents were injured. Fire crews will remain on scene for several hours Thursday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office tells ABC4 this fire is suspicious and is now under investigation.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This is the third major apartment fire in the Salt Lake Valley this week.

Early Monday morning, a five-alarm structure fire broke out near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Numerous residents and firefighters had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Late Monday night, an Ogden apartment complex under construction started on fire. The blaze quickly spread to nearby homes, businesses, and cars. Local businesses affected by this fire now face millions of dollars in repairs.

State Fire Marshal Coy Porter tells ABC4’s Jillian Smukler he has never seen so many structure fires break out at once in his 40 years of working in Utah. He and other investigators are now looking into the similarities between the multiple apartment fires Utah has seen, including the massive structure fire in Millcreek that broke out in mid-June.