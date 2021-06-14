Fire sparks in Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Robins Circle early Monday morning.

Crews arrived to find the fire in the resident’s garage and quickly diminished the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, resulting in $100,000 in damages.

Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Department sent 17 firefighters, three engines, and a ladder truck to the scene.

ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.