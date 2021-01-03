Fire rips through multiple storage units in Washington City

ST.GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple units at a storage facility in Washington City were damaged Friday night after a vehicle fire inside one of the units began to spread.

The Washington City Fire Department responded to what was reported as an explosion at Affordable Safe Storage, 1835 E. Telegraph Street, around 6:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that multiple storage units were involved in the resulting fire, shares Washington City Fire Capt. Julio Reyes.

Officials say the fire had begun in a unit housing a vehicle.

During the incident, firefighters had to cut through the roll-up doors of multiple units to be able to knock down the fire.

Once the majority of the blaze appeared to be out, firefighters then went into a handful of units and removed charred items from within that were still smoking and smoldering. These items were subsequently hosed down with water.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

