Fire restrictions expanded in Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to the increased amount of human caused wildfires, continuing dry conditions and high fire danger in Southwest Utah and Northern Arizona, Color Country Interagency Fire Managers are expanding fire restrictions beginning Monday, June 1.

The areas the fire restriction will affect in Utah are all unincorporated privately owned and state administered lands, Bureau of Land Management Lands in Washington County, Zion National Park, Dixie National Forest, Pine Valley Ranger District and Trust Lands of the Shivwits and Kaibab Band Reservations.

In the affected areas (except Zion National Park) the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, except as allowed in #2 below is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

Campfires are allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas, and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or home sites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed.

Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal lands).

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

Detonating of fireworks, explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets, or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land).

Cutting, welding, or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of three feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.

The following acts are prohibited in Zion National Park until further notice:

No setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire (including charcoal) in campgrounds, picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation.

Exemptions: Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), butane, or white gas are allowed.

No Smoking in vegetated areas.

No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, or a developed recreation site clear of vegetation, or other areas devoid of vegetation with a minimum of three feet in diameter clear down to mineral soil.