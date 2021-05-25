Fire restrictions beginning to protect Provo City water supply

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Fire restrictions will go into effect along the Provo City Watershed starting at noon on Tuesday, May 25.

These restrictions come as the state experiences widespread drought and dry vegetation, posing a risk to the city’s water supply.

“Due to the dry spring there is decreased fuel moisture content in the grass and brush that has already begun to dry out and increase the risk of catastrophic fire,” Provo Fire Marshal A. Lynn Schofield says in the notice.

When the order takes effect, fires will be prohibited in the Provo City watershed, except for approved fire pits located in improved campgrounds and picnic areas, and within permanent fire pits in residential properties.

Restricted areas include all mountains and canyons beginning at the Springville City line, extending along the east bench of Provo to the Provo city line, along Provo Canyon, and up to and including South Fork.

Violations of these restrictions are considered a Class B Misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect for Southwestern Utah. The Utah Department of Natural Resources has issued a Fire Restriction Order, which you can see below, which cites the current and forecasted weather conditions, as well as the extremely dry vegetation conditions, as the reason for the order.

Affected areas include all unincorporated private and all state land within Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Iron, and Washington counties. Private lands within incorporated towns or city limits are not affected.

For more on this order, click here. You can view the Provo City fire restrictions notice below: