Fire reported at Salt Lake County landfill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Salt Lake County landfill.

Salt Lake City Fire tells ABC4 the fire started before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Smoke can be seen rising into the sky from SR-201 and I-215. This image from the Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic camera on SR-201 at Bangerter shows black smoke rising from the area of the landfil.

Smoke rising from Salt Lake County landfill (UDOT traffic camera)

Another UDOT traffic camera is showing smoke and flames rising from what appears to be a pile of waste. This image, from the SR-201 at 6800 W, shows just how far the fire has spread.

The traffic camera on SR-201 at 6200 West provides another angle of the blaze.

It is currently unclear what sparked the fire.