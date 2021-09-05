Fire rages through Ogden condo complex, investigation ongoing

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire officials have confirmed a condominium complex was discovered on fire late Saturday evening.

The South Ogden City Fire Department reported to the scene around 11 p.m. on Saturday evening to a condo complex located at 866 E. 5500 S.

Fire crews say the flames engulfing the complex were large and even affected a neighboring condominium complex.

Firefighters were able to rescue two cats from the burning building, but report that two dogs and one cat did not survive the blaze.

Tenants were able to successfully evacuate the building with no injuries reported.

Damages to the buildings are estimated at around $500,000.

Officials say they don’t know what caused the fire and are still investigating the cause at this time.

