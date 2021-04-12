Fire rages near Huntsville, crews rush to scene

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire spreads across a couple of acres near a Huntsville neighborhood, raging on for three hours Sunday.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, a fire sparked near a neighborhood Sunday morning.

Firefighters say four volunteers were called to Huntsville to assist the Weber Fire District on a brushfire that was threatening a couple of structures.

“Fire extended up the far hill. Other Weber Fire units covered that flank of the fire. Fire consumed about 5 acres,” they say.

As fire teams arrived on scene, the flames were quickly tackled and homes in the area were no longer threatened.

“Your firefighters performed admirably, helping to stop the fire threat to the homes and assisting with extinguishment,” writes the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

According to the fire district, the cause of the fire may have to do with the dryness in the area.

“It is DRY out there! No greenup yet, so our vegetation is about as dried-out as August right now. Please exercise caution,” they add.

Officials say they were able to douse the flames within three hours.

There are no reported injuries or damages as a result of this fire.