Fire purges Mountain near Mohave, evacuations in place

MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – As a fire rages on Hualapai Mountain, many are asked to evacuate immediately.

On April 26, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuations for the following communities:

Pine Lake

Hualapai Mountain Park

Hualapai Mountain Lodge

Pre-evacuation orders are also being issued for the following communties as well:

Atherton Acres

Pinion Pine

It is unknown what caused the fire, or if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as more becomes available.