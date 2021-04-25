Fire purges Mountain near Mohave, evacuations in place

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – As a fire rages on Hualapai Mountain, many are asked to evacuate immediately.

On April 26, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuations for the following communities:

  • Pine Lake
  • Hualapai Mountain Park
  • Hualapai Mountain Lodge

Pre-evacuation orders are also being issued for the following communties as well:

  • Atherton Acres
  • Pinion Pine

It is unknown what caused the fire, or if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as more becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft