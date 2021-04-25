Fire purges Mountain near Mohave, evacuations in place

MOHAVE, Ariz. (ABC4) – As a fire rages on Hualapai Mountain, many are asked to evacuate immediately.
On April 26, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuations for the following communities:
- Pine Lake
- Hualapai Mountain Park
- Hualapai Mountain Lodge
Pre-evacuation orders are also being issued for the following communties as well:
- Atherton Acres
- Pinion Pine
It is unknown what caused the fire, or if there are any reported injuries as a result.
ABC4 will update as more becomes available.