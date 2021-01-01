OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – First responders are looking forward to 2021 after facing many challenges in 2020. ABC4 News northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to fire and police officials, looking back on the year and what they hope to see moving forward.

“2020 was interesting…” said Corporal Zach Lehr of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think if we were able to sum it up, it would be adapting and overcoming,” said Ryan Love of the Unified Fire Authority.

“2020 was a hectic year I think for all of us,” said Michael Castro, the newest police chief for Mantua Police Department.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster, to say the least,” said Ron Tomkinson of the Logan City Fire Department.

2020 wasn’t just a year of battling a pandemic. For officials, it was also a year of battling fires, rescuing civilians, and maintaining peace in our communities.

“We’re doing our best in a time when society is changing at a rate it hasn’t in a long, long time and we’re out there doing our best to maintain the system, as best as we can,” said Lehr.

And hoping 2021, will be a better year than before.

“We’ve brought a lot of new officers, we’ve restructured the agency as well, we have a lot of plans for this year, and for the future,” said Castro.

“We believe that change is a good thing, it may take time to accept it, it may take time to take grips with it but at the end of the day we can learn from challenging times,” said Lehr.

Officials want to continue finding solutions to the many challenges faced in 2020.

“See the vaccines and the things coming out for COVID-19 see them work, and see that start to ease-up some of the burden,” said Tomkinson.

“We certainly miss interacting with our public, with our children, and educating people on a personal level, so I think for 2021, that’s what we look forward to the most,” said Love.

And officials want to encourage residents to reach out to their local first-responders.

“What I would ask people to remember, is that we’re here for them, first and fore-most,” said Lehr.

“We’re out to do the right thing, we’re out there to help people and keep them safe,” said Castro.

“We can work together as communities, as health officials, as first responders,” said Tomkinson.