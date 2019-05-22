Newsfore Opt-In Form

Fire Ops 101: A day in the life of your neighborhood firefighter

Local News

Running into burning homes, freeing people trapped in vehicles and performing life-saving procedures.

They’re the everyday challenges firefighters face.

In an effort to share those challenges, Lehi City officials were recently able to experience them first-hand.

It was through the Fire Ops 101 event. 

“We feel very strongly about the message, and about our mission as firefighters and the safety of the community,” said Capt. Randy Harding, Lehi Fire Department.    

As part of the event, participants were led through a series of scenarios that included treating someone experiencing heart problems, putting out a house fire and battling a high-rise blaze.

It’s a new challenge, firefighters are having to adjust their tactics for since the city is building up.

“How our city is changing. They’re growing, and we’re going vertical,” said Rep. Cory Maloy, Utah House District 6. “I think we’ve really touched on that these firefighters and these fire departments change with the times.”

The Fire Ops 101 event took several months to plan in partnership with sponsors.

