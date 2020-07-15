Fire on Utah/Nevada border causing immediate evacuations in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire officials are working to contain a fire that started across the Utah/Nevada state line and is currently burning into Utah.

What’s being called the Big Summit Fire began on Monday, July 13.

The fire is causing mandatory evacuations of all residents from Hamlin Valley in Iron County.

According to the Nevada incident information system the fire has grown to over 1,700 acres.

The #BigSummitFire which started in Nevada on July 13th has burned into Utah. The @ironsheriff is evacuating all residents from Hamlin Valley in Iron County. Fire is being managed by a team in Nevada, for more information and future updates visit: https://t.co/QrZYjIRvGV #ffslkw https://t.co/cRMjZgVq8m — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 15, 2020

Fire crews are fully suppressing the fire, that’s burning about 17 miles northeast of Panaca, Nev.

The fire has impacted private property but consumed no structures south of Deer Lodge, and has burned into Iron County, Utah. The fire remains active on ALL fronts and people in the fire area are encouraged to have an evacuation plan and stay alert. Public and firefighter safety are the top priority.

Eastern Nevada and western Utah residents can expect to see smoke from the fire, as can motorists on State Route 319. The public is encouraged to stay out of the fire area due to an increase in fire vehicle traffic. Due to the hot, dry conditions and significant amount of burnable vegetation, the BLM reminds the public to take extra precautions when working or recreating outdoors.

At this time, it is not known how the fire started.

Fire crews say they intend to have the fire fully contained by Monday, July 20.