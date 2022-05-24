UTAH (ABC4) – Fire officials in Southern Utah are keeping a close eye on fire danger with a red flag warning in effect.

“Weather is such that any ignition source can start a fire that spreads rapidly,” says Greg Bartin the Fire & Aviation Management Officer for Zion National Park.

Conditions like hot temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity cause concerns for officials like Bartin.

“Those three things combine to make very critical conditions when it comes to fire,” he says.

Bartin says fire leaders are talking about possibly going into tighter restrictions soon. In Zion National Park, fires are only allowed to burn in established rings in campgrounds.

“It’s recreation by people that goes awry in wildlands and it’s also some activities that occur in or adjacent to wildlands that start fires,” he says.

Bartin says it’s important people pay attention to chains that may drag on trailers, completely put out campfires and not burn debris.

“Not doing those things that we shouldn’t do that don’t make sense in a fire environment really helps firefighters deal with fires that get out of control,” he says.

Bartin says a red flag warning should be taken seriously and people should do their best to prevent widespread destruction.