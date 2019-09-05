Fire officials: Be proactive in protecting your home from a wildfire

LAKE POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dry, dead grass is a cause of concern for Lake Point residents living within 200 yards of the Green Ravine Fire.

“What’s been going through your mind the last 24 hours,” ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asked Gail Hansen.

“A lot of uncertainty, fear, and just not knowing what’s going to happen,” the Lake Point resident responded.

Hansen, like many of her neighbors, lives near the fire line. All of them jumped into action and worked to clear the brush away from their homes.

The thought was if they got rid of the vegetation it won’t act as fuel for the fire.

“As we saw the fire coming down and creeping closer and closer, it was just, more of just that feeling of I have to do something, I can’t just sit here and wait for it to come,” Hansen said. “I had my kids out with the garden hose just telling them to try and spray as much as they could and get it as wet as they could. I came out with a pair of garden shears and tried to hack down as much as I could,” she added.

Jason Curry, Spokesperson for the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, says creating defensible space should be done before a fire.

“Weed whackers and water hoses do one thing very effectively; they make people feel like they are doing something, but in reality, it’s really ineffective.”

Curry went on to say that weed whackers are “just going to leave that fuel on the ground and it’s still going to burn.”

He admits, defensible space “is a big part of the picture but when a fire is bearing down on your home, really, it’s too late.”

Not only is it too late, but Curry says not being proactive could put firefighters in extra danger.

“You’re compromising the safety of the first responders and the fire departments if you’re not taking responsibility for your own fuels.”

Things people can do beforehand:

Get expert advice from Wildland Urban Interface Coordinators, and go online to the Utah Wildlife Risk Assessment Portal, where you can get a report specific to your lot, detailing actions you can take.

