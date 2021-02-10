Fire officials at Zion National Park plan prescribed burn Thursday

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found and left the park with her family who had feared the worst, authorities said. Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles, was found Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she had been seen in the park, Zion National Park officials said in a news release.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SPRINGDALE, UT (ABC4) – Fire Management Officials at Zion National Park are planning to implement a small prescribed burn in South Campground, beginning Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The South Campground is located near the main entrance of Zion National Park in Springdale.

Park officials say the prescribed fire is an important technique used to reduce excessive vegetation build up on the landscape and reduce the potential for more severe fires. If weather conditions are not favorable, officials say the burn will be postponed until later this winter.

The National Park Service says they routinely treat fuels this way.

They added that the main objective of this annual prescribed fire project is to reduce the fire hazard in South Campground by burning annual exotic grasses, leaves, and other hazardous fuels in order to provide safety to park visitors, adjacent landowners, and park staff. The size of the prescribed burn is twenty-six acres, according to park officials.

It is anticipated that the burn will cause smoky conditions for short periods and short-term traffic delays are possible in the area of the burn and along the main park road.

The lower Pa’rus Trail will be closed on the day of the project. Some areas within the burn unit may continue to smolder for a few days, however any impact from smoke is expected to be short-term. The fire will be monitored by park fire staff until it is declared out.