VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are expecting a busy weekend after the Dalton Wash Fire started Thursday around 6:30 p.m., prompting an interagency response including aircraft and burning about 350 acres.

“This morning the situation did improve quite a bit, the fire activity has been fairly minimal so far today however there is a lot of fire line to cover especially in these hotter temperatures, and in this steep and rugged terrain there’s definitely a couple of days of work here,” says Nick Howell, the spokesperson for the fire.

Officials say voluntary evacuations took place but there’s no damage to structures or private property.

“Later on this afternoon we definitely have higher concerns just because we’ve got hotter temperatures, increasing winds,” says Howell.

100 firefighters are on the ground and officials say they expect to work through the weekend.

“Big concern is for the fire fighters on the ground, the temperatures are really hot, we’ve got a heat warning throughout Southwest Utah, and the other concern is new fires, we’re hoping we don’t get new ignitions,” says Howell.

Firefighters are still working on the Toquerville fire just a few miles away, so resources are being spread thin.

Fire restrictions are in place, officials are asking people to follow those and be safe this weekend. For more information go to Fire Sense (utahfiresense.org)