RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A fire evacuation was issued for employees and customers at a Richfield Walmart Friday afternoon.

According to the Richfield City Police, around 2 p.m., police and fire departments were dispatched to a report of smoke coming out of a backroom inside Walmart.

Walmart employees evacuated the customers.

The Richfield Fire Department responded and checked the building.

After the building was cleared by fire officials, employees and customers were let back inside.

Officials have not disclosed the cause of the smoke.