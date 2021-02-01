Fire erupts in Salt Lake City, Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three residents escape an inferno out of Salt Lake City, Sunday morning.

On January 31, the Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to 1376 west and 500 south on reports of a structure fire at 6:39 a.m.

According to officials, three residents were able to recognize the building was on fire after hearing their smoke alarms go off. They then were able to rush out of the building and call 911.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Tony Stowe says though crews were able to tackle the flames, the home is a total loss.

It is also believed by Captain Stowe that one animal did die in the inferno.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.