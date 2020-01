PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters responded to a woodshop fire in Price Wednesday.

The fire was located at 664 South and 500 East when fire officials say one propane tank exploded causing the power lines to arch creating a hazard.

Courtesy: Price City Fire Department

The Price and Wellington Fire Department were able to get the fire under control but officials have not yet released the cost of damages to the woodshop.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

