Fire engulfs 3 buildings of a Utah company

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three large structures of the Dodgeberry Collections company were engulfed in a fire Friday.

Richfield City Police and Fire said they responded to the fire that happened at 253 Annabelle Rd.

Courtesy of Richfield City Police

Fire Departments from Monroe and Salina reportedly assisted in fighting the fire, including Sevier County EMS, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Dispatch, along with others.

Fire officials said the buildings are a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

