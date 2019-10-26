Fire engulfs 3 buildings of a Utah company

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Richfield City Police

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three large structures of the Dodgeberry Collections company were engulfed in a fire Friday.

Richfield City Police and Fire said they responded to the fire that happened at 253 Annabelle Rd.

Courtesy of Richfield City Police

Fire Departments from Monroe and Salina reportedly assisted in fighting the fire, including Sevier County EMS, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Dispatch, along with others.

Fire officials said the buildings are a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC"

Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading"

House fire in Midvale

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Midvale"

Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison"

Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise"

Kanarra Falls hiker rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanarra Falls hiker rescue"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories