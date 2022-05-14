BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The South Davis Metro Fire Service (SDMFS) reports that a garage fire that was leading to a major house fire was contained by a fire door.

SDMFS says that a larger fire was prevented, and that the garage fire “demonstrated the importance of a fire door.”

The door is located between the garage and the inside of the house, and is reportedly rated to withstand extreme heat and flame impingement.

Officials say, “The door did its job,” and saved the rest of the structure, allowing everyone inside to escape safely.