Fire destroys Roy home under renovation

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating to determine what caused a house fire in Roy City early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., crews were called to a home with its roof on fire.

Roy Police, first on the scene, determined the house was vacant and under renovation. When fire crews arrived shortly after, they found the home fully involved on both floors.

Roy City Fire & Rescue says crews pulled a line to the front of the structure to perform suppression measures with the help of other departments.

A nearby home was damaged due to the heat of the blaze.

Roy City Fire shared the below photo of the house following the fire. You can see the roof is largely gone, with charred walls still visible.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.