Fire department responds to rollover near Garland

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Officials respond to the scene of a vehicle rollover, Sunday.

On March 28, the Garland Fire Department was dispatched to southbound I-15 SB near mile marker 385 for reports of car rolling over.

According to the department, the passengers inside the car are ok. It is unknown at this time what caused the rollover.

Rescue crews say that the occupants were treated and released on scene thanks to the help of their seat belts.

“With Spring Break here, please travel with caution,” shares the Garland Fire Department.