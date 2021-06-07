Fire danger looms over northern Utah due to dry, hot, and gusty conditions

UTAH (ABC4) – Summer has been pushing into the Great Basin the past few days, and coupled with the extreme drought conditions, it is not looking to be easy with wildfires.

These conditions will be extremely dangerous for ignition sources around any kind of dry fuels, which could become the next large wildfire.

“Absolutely, we’re going to see fires that get started and grow very, very rapidly with the high winds and potential of dry fuels and large fire growth,” says Chris Delaney, state fire management officer for the Bureau of Land Management Utah.

Due to these very favorable fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued multiple red flag warnings for the state. This is very uncommon for the month of June as Delaney tells us.

“Typically, we see red flag conditions once in a while this time of year. To see almost the entire state covered under a red flag warning this time of year is unprecedented.”

While seeing hot and dry conditions may not be something out of the norm for Utah, this, coupled with the worst drought we have seen in decades, is creating a much earlier fire season this year.

As conditions become prime for fire to start easily and grow quickly, multiple agencies are preparing for what could be a busy week.

“We, the BLM, as well as our interagency partners are preparing for these weather conditions, fire potential by bringing in resources from outside the area. We’re bringing in resources from other states,” says Delaney.

The fire weather will remain present for the beginning of this week, so authorities are asking recreators to be safe and use ‘fire sense’ when outdoors to help prevent wildfires.

For information on restrictions and ongoing wildfires, click here.

