WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Much of the Beehive State is currently under a Red Flag Warning. This means fire dangers are high. Firefighters remind Utahns to do their part to prevent human-caused fires while the warning is in effect.

The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings. It’s something Utahns hear often, but what weather conditions must happen for those warnings to be issued? Ogden City Fire Marshal explained that there are three major conditions. He said, “Really high temps, low humidity, and high winds.”

Brown told ABC4 that this year there have been fewer Red Flag Warning days this year compared to the same time last year. “It’s been cooler and wetter, so it’s helped with the fuel moistures,” he added.

Nonetheless, it’s not time for Utahns to let their guard down. Especially on days when a Red Flag Warning is issued.

“What may be a smaller fire that’s a little bit easier to contain and control could spread rapidly within a matter of minutes,” stated TJ Reeder. He is the assistant fire warden at Weber Fire District.

Reeder said fires are often more dangerous during Red Flag Warnings. He explained, “You’ve got the wind-driven fire, you’ve got people trying to evacuate, poor visibility, and the fire growing at a rapid rate of spread which is going to make it harder for us to contain.”

On days with a warning, people should not go target practicing, use power tools that can cause sparks out in open spaces, take extra precautions securing chains if they are towing something behind their vehicle, avoid parking their cars on tall grass, and use common sense fire prevention.

Along with that, Reeder said homeowners should have defensible space on their property. In many parts of Utah, homes must follow certain landscaping requirements to ensure their property has defensible space. Reeder added that it’s a good time to check to make sure the space around your home is free of clutter and garbage as well as checking to make sure you have a clean roof. Doing so can make it easier for firefighters to protect your home against a wildfire.

Homeowners should also have a family evacuation plan. “Have a go-bag and in that go-bag, have a change of clothes, have your prescription medications,” Reeder stated. He also encouraged homeowners to have digital copies of important documents and family photos on a flash drive that they keep in their emergency go-bag.

During the July 4 weekend, nearly 100 homes in the Centerville area were evacuated due to a fire. Today, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office began evacuating homes in response to a new fire start. Both evacuations have taken place during a Red Flag Warning.