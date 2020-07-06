Fire damages old, historic hotel in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 ) – A Fire ripped through an old historic hotel in Tooele, requiring a response from four different fire departments Sunday morning.

According to Chief Chris Shubert Tooele City Fire Department, a call came in just after 7:30 a.m. about a fire at the old historic Broadway Hotel located at 145 N Broadway Ave.

Upon arrival, they could see visible smoke and flames coming from the vacant building but due to the structure of the building, firefighters could only work defensively.

Firefighters from Tooele City Fire Department, Grantsville Fire Department, North Tooele Fire Department, and Tooele Army Depot Fire all assisted in containing the fire, which Shubert said was around 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Shubert said the Hotel suffered significant damange but was unable to determine if it was a total loss at this time.