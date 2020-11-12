Fire damages Brigham City home

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire in Brigham City has damaged one home. On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., the Brigham City Fire Department responded to an alarm for a structure fire.

The home, located at 163 N. 100 E., was reported to be fully engulfed by the flames. One person had been home at the time of the event.

Fire crews arrived at the home a few minutes after the initial call and found extensive amounts of fire coming from both the interior and exterior of the burning home. The fire was extinguished before 8 p.m. that same evening.

The estimated cost of damages is reportedly around $150,000. No injuries were sustained to emergency personnel. Fire crews from Corinne and Willard also responded.

The house fire is currently under investigation. The Brigham City Fire Department reminds property owners and renters to install, routinely check, and always maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.