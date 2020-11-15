Fire crews work to extinguish 2 alarm fire in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews worked to battle a two alarm fire in Herriman Saturday.

The fire was burning near 13637 South Timeless Court. Officials say the call came around 4:15 p.m. about the fire.





Fire crews said they were able to put out the fire but are working to salvage the interior of the home.

There are unconfirmed reports of one patient with burns to their hands and face, according to Utah Fire Authority.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.