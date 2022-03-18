SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a warehouse fire late Thursday evening.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened at a structure located at 808 N. 6550 West.

A fire was spotted on the roof of a warehouse. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the roof area before it threatened any nearby structures.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the structure’s interior was also protected.

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.