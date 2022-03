OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in Ogden on Friday morning.

The Ogden Fire Department says the blaze happened near the area of Wall Ave. and 30th St.

Firefighters say the flames ignited in a detached garage. The fire eventually spread out and affected two nearby vehicles.

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread out any further.

No injuries were reported and drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews have cleared the scene.