MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A large fire was seen burning at a Millcreek pet store on Wednesday.

Unified Fire crews say the single-alarm fire happened at a PetSmart located at 3191 E 3300 S.

Authorities say the flames started burning on the building’s exterior, but fire crews were able to contain the blaze before it traveled inside the store.

No injuries were reported and all animals have been accounted for, authorities say.