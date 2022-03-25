LONE PEAK, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a massive house fire in lone Peak on Thursday.

The Lone Peak Fire District says the house fire started in the garage and continued spreading throughout the home, eventually engulfing it in flames.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen taking over the lower-level garage and the upper-level rooms of the two-story residence.

(Courtesy of Lone Peak Fire Department)

Fire crews had to administer oxygen to the family’s cat who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Lone Peak Fire says two other agencies helped put out the blaze including crews from American Fork Fire & Rescue and the Lehi Fire Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they are dealing with the fire that caused so much damage to their home!” says Lone Peak Fire crews.