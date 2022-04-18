COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are tackling a massive house fire in Cottonwood Heights on Monday morning.

The Unified Fire Authority was first notified of the blaze around 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to a residential address near 7660 S 2880 E. Dell Rd and Cardiff Rd.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the single-family home engulfed in flames and smoke.

(Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

Crews were able to extinguish the majority of the flames within 10 minutes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials do not know what caused the fire and are currently investigating the incident.

Any existing flames are currently under control, says Unified Fire.

(Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

(Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

(Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.