OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are tackling a large apartment building fire in Ogden on Tuesday morning.

The Ogden Fire Department says a two-story structure is currently affected near the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave.

Authorities say heavy smoke can be seen billowing out from the roof and attic area while the entire structure remains smoke-filled.

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Department)

Details remain limited at this time and officials are asking all travelers to avoid the area.

Firefighters say gusty winds and water supply remain a concern.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update when more information becomes available.