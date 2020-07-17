Heber City fires grows to over 80 acres, no structures threatened

Courtesy: Facebook/Wasatch county

UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. fire officials say the Big Hollow Fire is moving in the direction of Daniel. Fire activity is minimal; and it’s backing slowly down a hill. There still aren’t any structures being threatened.

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a new fire burning in Wasatch County.

Courtesy: Wasatch Co. Facebook

It’s being called the Big Hollow Fire, it started burning just south of Heber City on Thursday afternoon, the fire has grown to 80 acres so far.

According to Utah Fire info, multiple agencies are responding. No evacuations are in place and no structures are currently threatened. Fire officials confirmed the fire was human-caused, and an on-going investigation is underway.

