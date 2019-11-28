Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Dozens displaced after Provo condo fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provo Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire forces nearly 50 families out of their homes on Thanksgiving in Provo.

It happened at the North Canyon Condominiums, and investigators estimate the damage is between $3 to $4 million.

Provo Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m., and firefighters rushed to evacuate the building.

“The third floor, the west side, and the middle are a total loss,” said Irena Abramian, a homeowner. “Some people said they heard the boom. I personally did not hear the boom.”

Abramian is at a loss for words.

On Thanksgiving, the place she’s called home for nearly two decades at the North Canyon Condominiums is gone.

“I lived there since 2001,” said Abramian. “My belongings will be a total loss because of the smoke and the water.”

  • Provo Fire

Abramain’s condo is located on the first floor.

“In a few minutes, the life is turned upside down,” she said. “I have no clothes basically. I’m in my jammies.”

Thankfully, Abramian and everyone in the building were able to safely get out. There are 48 units, 10 are a total loss.

“On arrival, we had substantial fire in the roof area of the complex,” said Captain Dean York, public information officer for Provo Fire & Rescue.

Multiple crews from Orem and Springville helped Provo Fire and Rescue put out the flames.

“Police were evacuating the building. We had a couple of officers injured. Cuts on hands from knocking on doors and windows to get people out.”

Homeowners were evacuated to a nearby Latter-day Saint church where the Red Cross was on the scene to help out.

“A tough time for Thanksgiving to have something like this happen.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Lin-Manuel Miranda's business savvy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lin-Manuel Miranda's business savvy"

Condo fire causes an estimated $3-$4 million in damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Condo fire causes an estimated $3-$4 million in damage"

Kicked dog’s owner to suspect: 'I love you'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kicked dog’s owner to suspect: 'I love you'"

Surveillance video: Woman kicks dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surveillance video: Woman kicks dog"

UFA crews perform rope rescue after SUV crashes in Big Cottonwood Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "UFA crews perform rope rescue after SUV crashes in Big Cottonwood Creek"

6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories