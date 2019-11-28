Dozens displaced after Provo condo fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire forces nearly 50 families out of their homes on Thanksgiving in Provo.

It happened at the North Canyon Condominiums, and investigators estimate the damage is between $3 to $4 million.

Provo Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m., and firefighters rushed to evacuate the building.

“The third floor, the west side, and the middle are a total loss,” said Irena Abramian, a homeowner. “Some people said they heard the boom. I personally did not hear the boom.”

Abramian is at a loss for words.

On Thanksgiving, the place she’s called home for nearly two decades at the North Canyon Condominiums is gone.

“I lived there since 2001,” said Abramian. “My belongings will be a total loss because of the smoke and the water.”











Provo Fire



Abramain’s condo is located on the first floor.

“In a few minutes, the life is turned upside down,” she said. “I have no clothes basically. I’m in my jammies.”

Thankfully, Abramian and everyone in the building were able to safely get out. There are 48 units, 10 are a total loss.

“On arrival, we had substantial fire in the roof area of the complex,” said Captain Dean York, public information officer for Provo Fire & Rescue.

Multiple crews from Orem and Springville helped Provo Fire and Rescue put out the flames.

Fire at 2244 N Canyon Rd. Fire Knocked down, working on hot spots. 43 occupants evacuated to church at 1915 N Canyon rd pic.twitter.com/37gN72OoON — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) November 28, 2019

“Police were evacuating the building. We had a couple of officers injured. Cuts on hands from knocking on doors and windows to get people out.”

Homeowners were evacuated to a nearby Latter-day Saint church where the Red Cross was on the scene to help out.

“A tough time for Thanksgiving to have something like this happen.”

