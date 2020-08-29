Fire crews respond to grass fires along I-80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews responded to two grass fires along I-80 Saturday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters received calls of a grass fire along 6000 West and I-80 near the railroad tracks. When crews arrived, there was a large grass fire that was deemed as a second alarm fire.
The fire crews were able to clear most of the scene and are still making significant progress in extinguishing the flames.
Another grass fire was reported along I- 80 near near 5600 West. The fire is approximately 20 acres along the freeway according to the incident commander. Crews are in the process of mopping up hot spots.
