SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews are on scene, putting out a working structure fire on Thursday.

The Sale Lake City Fire Department says the incident happened at the West Waste Facility near 3550 West 500 South.

Billowing smoke can be seen throughout the premises. Authorities say no individuals have been injured or were threatened during the ordeal.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

