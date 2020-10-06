Fire crews fight blaze at Weber County auto recycling facility

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews have been fighting a blaze at a Weber County auto recycling facility, Tuesday morning.
According to the Weber Fire District, teams from Weber, Riverdale, and Ogden have been working on the fire in what looks to be a warehouse at Tear-A-Part in Marriott-Slaterville.
Started as a family business, the Tear-A-Part website says the business opened in 1987.
Initial images of the scene show firefighters extinguishing the blaze in a facility with vehicles inside.
There is no official information regarding injuries or estimated damages at this time.
