WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pet cat was rescued from a mobile home fire in Weber County Monday.

At about 3:40 p.m. Weber crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire. Weber County crews say they arrived quickly and gained control of the fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was a failed refrigerator compressor.