Fire crews extinguish 2-alarm fire in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake Fire Department is on scene of a two-alarm fire that engulfed a vacant building Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to an abandoned building fire near 2175 South 900 East in Salt Lake City.

The fire is out but crews say they are managing hot spots.

Officials have not given an estimated cause of damage at this time.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call 833-752-3473 with information.

ABC4 has a crew on scene updates will be posted as they become available.