Utah (ABC4) – There are currently two active fires going on in Utah. One fire is Saratoga Springs and the other is in Cove Canyon.

According the Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue Facebook page, there is an active vegetation fire South of Pony Express near Saratoga Road. They advise all residents to advoid the area.

Saratoga fire video courtesy of Kim Warburton

The Cove Canyon Fire is located south of Orderville on the west side of Hwy 89. The smoke has impacted traffic. Fire officials urges drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.

Both fires are currently under investigation and we will update as we get more information.