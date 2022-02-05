Fire contained at Ally’s Pizza

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – North Davis Fire authorities were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. to Ally’s Pizza in Sunset on reports of smoke and flames emerging from the roof of the building following a loud explosion heard by an onlooker.

When crews arrived on scene they were able to detect visible smoke and flames coming from a ventilation unit on the roof of the building.

Upon entering the building, no signs of an active fire were identified.

A pizza oven within the building was left on and extremely hot, causing materials sitting on top of the oven to catch fire. The entirety of the fire was small.

Firefighters used a water can to cool off the affected materials as well as the surrounding areas of the fire.

Following containment, loss stop was called to check for further extensions of the fire in the attic space.