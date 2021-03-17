Fire causes thousands of dollars in damages to Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A family is without a home after a fully-involved structure fire in Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork Police tell ABC4 crews were called to a home on East Canyon Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a reported fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames rising from the home, as you can see in the photos below from Spanish Fork Police.

Spanish Fork Fire, Mapleton Fire, Salem Fire, and Payson EMS were called in to assist in battling the blaze.

Authorities have determined the fire started with the stove in the kitchen, but it is unclear what exactly happened.

An estimated $200,000 in damages were done to the home.

The family was able to evacuate the home.

No other details are available at this time.