SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The clean-up process is underway after a fire broke out at a high school in Spanish Fork Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at Maple Mountain High School around 1:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke drifting from the dust collector unit in the woodshop located on the north side of the school.

The fire was contained to the dust collector, but some smoke did spread through the northern parts of the school, Spanish Fork city officials said.

The fire was extinguished within 32 minutes of firefighters first arriving at the scene.

Officials say the blaze was caused by welding being conducted to repair the hopper of the dust collector, which then caused the bottom of the hopper to catch fire.

The estimated damages to the school are around $50,000.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with burns but was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Spanish Fork Fire and EMS, the Spanish Fork Police Dept. and multiple other agencies collaborated to extinguish the flames.

Despite the damages, Maple Mountain High will hold classes on Wednesday.