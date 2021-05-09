Fire burns near the Jordan River, crews rush to scene

JORDAN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to the scene of a bush fire near the Jordan River Parkway Saturday evening.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, firefighters were dispatched the east bank of the river north of 4500 South for reports of active flames around 10:00 p.m.

Officials report that dry grass and old oak were feeding the flames along the riverbank.

According to the team, multiple agencies came out to douse the flames. The scene was then cleared in about 20 minutes.

The Unified Fire Authority shares that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

