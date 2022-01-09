Fire burns down Asian Bistro in Price

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Price City Fire Department has reported a fire that broke out at the Asian Bistro at 400 E Main St. in Price last evening, Jan. 8.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
