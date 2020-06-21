Fire burning in mountains near Pleasant Grove contained

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News)-A fire that started in the mountains near Pleasant Grove Saturday was contained by 9 p.m.

The fire burned half an acre in the brush on the west side of Big Baldy–between Battle Creek and Dry Canyon.

About 10 firefighters responded.

The cause is under investigation.

